Online scammers trying to target certain sales: ABC report

ABC's Erielle Reshef has the details

ABC NEWS– Online shoppers are constantly reminded to be on the look-out for scammers, but now experts say those scammers were targeting amazon’s prime day sales.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Amazon tops the list of impersonated businesses — and thieves are duping consumers out of real money.

ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the details.