Tax Free Weekend in SC kicks off in August

SC Sales Tax Holiday takes place Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- If you are looking to save a little cash on back to school spending, you can check out the tax free weekend.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, items like school supplies, clothing and computers can be purchased tax free during South Carolina’s annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday.

The 2022 Tax Free Weekend takes place Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend.

For a list of tax free items, click here https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend