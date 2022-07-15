Ten-year-old becomes honorary law enforcement officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Ten-year-old DJ Daniel dreams of being a police officer, and with help from law enforcement officers all over the state and the nation, DJ’s dream is coming true.

DJ is battling both brain and spinal cancer. He set a goal to be sworn in by 100 law enforcement agencies this year. After his honorary commissioning ceremony tonight, more than 650 agencies have now donned DJ an officer.

He and his father, Theodis, traveled from their home in Houston, Texas to the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy for DJ to be sworn in as an honorary officer, deputy, and agent across the state.

DJ’s affection for police officers started while he and his family were displaced in a shelter during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and DJ and his friends met three friendly police officers.

DJ and has father will travel to Pennsylvania next to be honored by law enforcement officers.