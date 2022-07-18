Highway Patrol “Operation Southern Slow Down” set to kick off

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are hitting the highway this week, you will not be alone.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says they are launching “Operation Southern Slow Down.”

Formerly known as “Operation Southern Shield,” the weeklong speed enforcement and education campaign returns in five Southeastern states.

Monday, there will be a joint press conference between South Carolina and Georgia law enforcement agencies.

Officials say drivers in South Carolina can expect to see an increased speed enforcement effort from the South Carolina Highway Patrol along several interstates and highways from July 19 – July 22.