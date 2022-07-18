Lexington Police conducting Public Safety Checkpoints in Town of Lexington

Lexington PD: Checkpoints this week, Monday, July 18, 2022, through Wednesday, July 20, 2022

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Police say they will be conducting public safety checkpoints this week.

According to a release, Lexington Police officers will be conducting the checkpoints this week, Monday, July 18, 2022, through Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

According to officials, the officers are conducting the Public Safety Checkpoint in response to collision incidents, Citizen Traffic Complaints, and previous enforcement in this area focused on speeding and unsafe driving practices.

Officers say they will be checking driver’s licenses, vehicle registration, and insurance requirements. https://www.lexsc.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=179