Local Living: Pet of the week and Wiffle Ball challenge

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, a local police department is looking to bring the community together with a Wiffle Ball Challenge.

The Cayce Police Department wants you to join its officers for the rescheduled game July 22.

Friday, July 22, you can have an evening full of fun, food and friendship from 5:30 to 7:30pm.

It will be held at M Avenue Park located at 400 M Avenue.

According to the Facebook page, if you would like more information about this event please contact Officer Green – 803-542-1484.

The City of Columbia has a new Pet of the Week.

Meet Alilia, a 1-year-old dog.

According to Animal Services, Alilia loves going on long walks, head rubs, and is delighted if you sneak her a bit of a cheeseburger and is great with other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, you can visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 humane lane.