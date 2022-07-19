DHEC releases latest COVID numbers for July 10-16
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina has reported more than 13-thousand new COVID-19 cases.
That’s according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest report from July 10th through the 16th.
That’s an average of more than 19-hundred new cases each day.
There were also 600 more new cases of COVID than reported the week before.
As a reminder D-HEC results no not include at-home or any 3rd-party tests.
Also during that same seven day frame, DHEC reported 13 new COVID deaths, added to the more than 18-thousand statewide death toll.