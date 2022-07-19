Nickelodeon Theatre welcomes Jasmine Guy for movie premiere

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A familiar face from a beloved television show entered a different world in Columbia Monday.

Actress Jasmine Guy visited the nickelodeon theatre downtown for a special red carpet premiere of her newest film “The Lady Makers”.

Columbia’s own E. Warren Davis was also at the premiere. You may remember Jasmine Guy from her breakout role as the Southern Belle, Whitley Gilbert on ‘A Different World’ that originally aired in 1987.

You can catch the movie now at the Nick along Main street. Find out more by clicking on their link HERE