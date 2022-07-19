Pedestrian struck, killed on I-26

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly hit and run.

Investigators say just before midnight Monday an unknown vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian walking on I-26 West near the 106 mile marker near the St. Andrews Rd. exit.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

If you have any information on this incident call the SC Highway Patrol at (803) 737-8340 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also submit a tip at crimesc.com.