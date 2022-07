SC7 continues their 30 day statewide hike

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A group of hikers known as SC-7 continued their 3rd annual expedition today.

Tuesday is day 19 of their 30 day adventure across the Palmetto state.

Members of the group met at Congaree National Park to embark on their 4 mile hike. The SC-7’s expedition leader says the group’s mission is to highlight the beautiful natural resources we have here in our state and create change to protect those resources.