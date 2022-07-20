Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murders of wife, son

Walterboro, SC (WOLO, WCIV)–Former attorney Alex Murdaugh Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul during a bond hearing in Colleton Co.

Judge Clifton Newman denied bond for Murdaugh.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death outside their family home in the Moselle community of Colleton County late the night of June 7, 2021.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, has been in jail at the Richland County Detention Center since October 2021, awaiting trial on 81 state grand jury charges and four local criminal charges. Judge Alison Lee set his bond in December 2021 at $7 million.

All Alex Murdaugh’s prior charges up to this point have been related to decades of financial crimes and apparent drug trafficking uncovered during the state’s investigation of Maggie and Paul’s murders.