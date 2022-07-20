Deputies: Man arrested for shooting mother pushing stroller

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter County deputies say a suspect is in custody in a shooting that injured a mother who was walking with her baby in a stroller.

Investigators say Steven Galloway was arrested this morning and charged with attempted murder.

Sumter County deputies say the victim was shot several times on Rye St., but recovered and was able to identify Galloway as the shooter.

The infant was not hurt and was safely taken to another family member.

The victim is still in the hospital.