Image: Saluda Co. Sheriff's Office

Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Saluda Co. Sheriff’s Office say they responded Tuesday after a report of someone falling off of a boat.

After a lengthy search including SCDNR, the Newberry Co. Rescue Squad, and the Little Mountain Rescue Squad the victim was located around 9:30 Wednesday morning.

The Saluda Co. Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Ernie Wertz, 72 of Saluda.