Erik Kimrey pens heartfelt tribute to Phil Petty

Gamecock great Erik Kimrey took to social media Thursday to remember former Gamecock Quarterback and teammate Phil Petty.

“Phil Petty will be missed,” Kimrey started out saying. “He was a competitor and leader… intelligent, thoughtful, gritty as heck and our QB1.”

Kimrey served at Petty’s backup from 1999-2001, and the two grew even closer after their playing days, staying in touch through the years while each remained in Columbia.

“Phil was a husband and a father and a loving son,” said Kimrey Thursday. “He was kind to strangers and loved talking ball with Gamecock fans. He was so proud of his kids… sending us videos of his son throwing a ball an awful lot like his dad.”

News of Petty’s death broke Thursday morning. According to multiple sources close to the former Gamecock quarterback, Petty died from liver failure after being on dialysis.

He was 43 years old.

“For us that got the privilege to play with him, he was our brother. We shared a brotherhood that never went away and never will. Love you 14. I’ll always be your back up.”

Phil Petty will be missed. He was a competitor and leader… intelligent, thoughtful, gritty as heck and our QB1. Though he is no longer here his spirit lives and his legacy will remain steadfast at the University of South Carolina. Thread (1/5) — Erik Kimrey (@ErikKimrey) July 21, 2022