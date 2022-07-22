Food Truck Fridays in the City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is ‘Food Truck Friday’ in the Capital City. Food truck vendors are in town as part of the City of Columbia’s effort to showcase great food and great businesses in our city.

City officials say Food Truck Fridays will be held on Friday, July 22, and July 29. The public can visit the food trucks from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street.

JULY 22

Bessie’s Bites

Elevation Catering

JULY 29

T & A Southern

Bessie’s Bites

Carolina Cookin