Local Living: Tasty Tomato Festival, plus On Patrol Live!

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, You can enjoy some delicious tomatoes at the Palmetto Tasty Tomato Festival this weekend.

The festival is Saturday July 23, 2022. Click here for more details https://tastytomatofestival.org/

11th Annual Palmetto Tasty Tomato Festival

Saturday, July 23rd, 11 AM to 4 PM

NoMa Warehouse + Indah Coffee + Sumter Street

2222 Sumter Street, Columbia SC 29201

Plus, A television favorite is coming back, and one of ABC Columbia’s own will be front and center.

Live PD, which was previously cancelled by A&E, will return as On Patrol Live on the Reelz channel.

Our very own Curtis Wilson will co-host the program along with Dan Abrams and Sean Larkin.

And one of the original departments, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be appearing on the new series.

#OnPatrolLive debuts on Friday July 22 on Reelz. https://www.reelz.com/extra/how-can-i-watch-on-patrol-live/