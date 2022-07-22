Manhunt underway for suspect Kershaw deputies say is ‘armed, on foot’

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man suspected in a series of crimes. Authorities with Kershaw County, Fairfield County, and SLED started looking for the man around 6PM Friday night after reports of a and burglary. Officials say the incident took place on Highway 5, Shivers Green Road not far from the Fairfield County line.

According to investigators, the suspect described only as a white male was seen getting out of an orange jeep in a wooded area. Authorities used helicopters over head and K-9 on the ground to aid in their search of the suspect, but after hours there has been no sign of him.

Authorities say the man is suspected in connection to a burglary where officials say he stole a shotgun, before deputies say he nabbed an unoccupied jeep at a second location. Investigators say the man, law enforcement officials think has fled the immediate area is believed to be ‘Armed, and on foot’. If you know anything, see anything or anyone who looks suspicious you’re urged to call 911 immediately.