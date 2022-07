Mattel, SpaceX team up for out of this world toy line

(CNN) — Mattel and Space-X are teaming up for some new out-of-this-world toys.

The line is inspired by the private space flight company’s rockets and capsules.

It will include plush toys, dolls, vehicles and building sets. The merchandise will be on store shelves and online next year.

Earlier this year Mattel sent some of its iconic Barbie dolls to the international space station to encourage more girls to pursue stem careers.