UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found safe, according to Sheriff

Image of a missing woman last seen July 19, 2022

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Update: According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, she has been located by law enforcement and is currently being assessed by medical personnel and reunited with family.

We have an update on a missing person’s case we brought you earlier this week.

79-year-old Kiziah Goodwin was last seen at her home in Eastover Tuesday night. She was found safe Friday.

Previous:

A silver alert was issued by SLED and was canceled last night, after Richland County deputies say her car was found in Saint Matthews.

Goodwin, however, was not.

Deputies continue to search the area and follow up on any leads.

Goodwin was wearing a teal dress with a white jacket and gold shoes, and is known to wear a hat or other covering over her hair.

She suffers from medical conditions that require medication. Call Crimestoppers with any information. Or leave a tip at crimesc.com