Richland Co. Coroner: Missing woman identified as homicide victim

RCSD and Coroner’s Office say they located human remains on July 19, 2022 in the ongoing search for 38 year old missing person Alisa Wood

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner says remains discovered this week are those of a missing person.

The coroners office announced Friday that Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is releasing the name of the homicide victim whose remains were discovered.

According to the coroner, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and County Coroner’s Office located human remains on July 19, 2022 in the ongoing search for 38 year old missing person Alisa Wood.

Investigators say they were assisted by Newberry County Sheriff and Coroner personnel.

According to the coroner, the remains were found in a wooded area near Little Mountain, SC.

The remains were transported to RCCO for forensic identification with anthropologist Dr. William Stevens and forensic pathologist Dr. Darren Monroe, say officials.

“While this is not the outcome we want for any missing person case, Coroner Rutherford is grateful that the RCCO team could be of service to help bring Alisa home.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday Wood’s boyfriend, Matthew Drennan has been charged in her murder.