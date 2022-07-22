SC Beekeepers Assoc. has Columbia ‘Buzzing’ with 3 days of excitement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Beekeepers Association is hosting a three day conference at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

You can check out the live bee yard, and see all of the buzzing up close. While you’re there also enjoy honey tastings and bee merchandise that will be available for sale by on site vendors.

If you want to learn more about bees – speakers will be sharing their bee-keeping expertise.

If you would like top attend or just want to find out more information about the 3 day event, Click on the link provided

