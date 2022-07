SC Gas prices continue to drop

A look at prices at the pump

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Gas prices continue to drop in the Palmetto State.

Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $3.87 a gallon.

The state average is just a little higher at $3.92 a gallon, according to AAA.

South Carolina ranks as one of the cheapest states in the country to fill up.

The national average now stands at $4.41 a gallon.

To check out area prices on AAA, click here https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=SC