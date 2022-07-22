SCEMD holds virtual town hall to discuss rash of earthquakes

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) — Kershaw County officials are preparing for an upcoming town hall on the recent rash of earthquakes.

The virtual town hall is set for Wednesday July 27th from 6 to 7pm.

It will include panelists from The South Carolina Department of Emergency Management.

It will stream on Kershaw County’s Facebook page. We have a link where you can check out more information about the town hall by clicking on the link here SCEMD Facebook Page