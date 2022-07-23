Police searching for suspect involved in a road rage incident in Orangeburg County

(Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in a road rage incident.

According to police the incident happened on June 22nd on Bamberg Road near Cope just after 8 p.m. Investigators say an Orangeburg County man reported he and his passenger were shot while traveling on the road. The man told investigators the driver of a black Ram truck with tinted windows sped up behind from behind, flashing his headlights and blowing his horn.

The man also told police while the vehicles were traveling side by side the subject then began firing at the them and at least one round shattered the passenger’s side window throwing glass around the inside of the vehicle. The man said he pulled over and returned fire but the subject drove off.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a composite drawing has been made of the subject. The subject is described as a white male with dark hair possibly in his early 40s. He is said to have been wearing a bandana during the incident.

“This individual for no known reason opened fire on a vehicle occupied by two people,” the sheriff said. “Fortunately no was hit directly but still suffered injuries from flying glass.”

If anyone has any information on the subject, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.