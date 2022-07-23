Staying Home: 5-star forward GG Jackson commits to Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecock men’s basketball team just landed the highest-rated recruit in program history, and didn’t have to go far to get him.

Less than a month after de-committing from North Carolina, Ridge View 5-star forward GG Jackson announced he was staying home to play for Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks.

I will like to announce that I will be reclassifying to the class of 2022, committing to the University of South Carolina to further my career and education. NOW LETS HAVE FUN FAMS!🤙🏾🐔 #HometownHero — Gregory “GG” Jackson (@_ggjackson) July 23, 2022

The No. 1 player for the class of 2023 according to multiple outlets, Jackson will reclassify to the 2022 class and enroll at South Carolina this fall to play in the 2022-23 season for the Gamecocks.

This is the first time South Carolina has signed the No. 1 player in the nation, and just the second time in program history the Gamecocks have landed a 5-star talent. Spring Valley product PJ Dozier was the first in 2015.

Jackson initially committed to North Carolina in April. His decision to reclassify to the 2022 class was the leading factor in his de-c0mmitment from the Tar Heels, who had already filled up their 2022 recruiting class.