Police investigating shooting near convenience store on Farrow Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting near the EZ Spot convenience store.

Investigators say the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23rd near the EZ Spot convenience store at 3213 Farrow Road.

According to police, a 15 year old and 23 year old have non-life threatening injuries. The motive is unknown at this time.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.