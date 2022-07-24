RCSD: Search underway for missing 10-year-old girl

(Source: RCSD)

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing child.

Richland County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

According to police, Heni Yolanda Cinto Navarro is 3’8” tall and 110lbs. Investigators say Navarro left her home near William Hardin Rd around 8 o’clock on Saturday, July 24.

(Source: RCSD)

Navarro was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt and possibly a blue sweater.