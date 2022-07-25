COMET bus off road, down embankment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police are investigating what caused a COMET Bus to go off the road and into an embankment.

Columbia Fire officials say it happened on Colonial Drive and Surrey Street around 9am Monday.

10 people, including the bus driver were transported to the hospital, say officials.

No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

Columbia Police say only the bus was involved in the crash, they are investigating to determine what caused it.

A tow truck was working to pull the bus back on the road Monday morning.