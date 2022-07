White House assessing if Monkey Pox is ‘public health emergency’

(ABC News) — The white house is assessing whether or not to declare monkey pox a “public health emergency” after the World Health Organization did just that this weekend.

The agency now warning officials to quickly contain the outbreak here at home.

Almost a 5th of the cases worldwide, have been reported in the United States.

ABC’s Em Nyguen has the latest.