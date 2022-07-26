2 charged in connection to arson turned deadly

Richland Co., SC, (WOLO) — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a fire authorities say was intentionally set in Columbia. arrested for intentionally setting a fire in Columbia.

Officials say the blaze claimed the life of a 67-year-old man.

Mug shot of Leroy James, Suspect in Columbia deadly fire

Jennifer Clifton, Suspect accused in deadly arson

37-year-old Jennifer Clifton and 58-year-old Leroy Chambers have each been charged with 1st degree arson, in connection with that fire.

Richland County deputies says Willie Kelly died in the house fire.

Crews arrived to Sands Street around 4:30 Sunday morning to find a majority of the property ablaze from the porch to the roof including 4 cars that were also on engulfed in flames.

Fire Marshal’s determined the fire was set intentionally, but deputies have not said if or what was behind the motive at this time.