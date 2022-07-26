Columbia Water to conduct ‘system flush’ after reports of strange odor

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Water is advising residents of a “system flush” after multiple reports of a strange odor Monday.

Columbia Water says downtown customers may have noticed a chlorine taste or smell in the water.

Water officials say the H2o is completely safe to drink and cook with.

The smell is the result of an issue with their ammonia feed which is used to mask chlorine tastes and odors in drinking water.

Columbia Water says the issue has been resolved and the chlorine taste and odor should dissipate soon.