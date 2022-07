Mega Millions Mania

(ABC News) — We can’t stop thinking about the money money money money!

We are counting down to tonight’s Mega-Millions drawing for one of the largest jackpots in the lottery’s 26-year history!

But what are the real odds that you could win? ABC’s Will Ganss has that story.

Don’t forget to tune in to ABC Columbia News at 11 where we will bring you the winning numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing.

Good luck!