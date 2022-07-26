OCSO release sketch of suspect wanted in ‘road rage’ shooting

Rochelle Dean,
Image: OCSO

Sketch of a suspect authorities believe may be involved in a June 22 road rage incident

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s released a composite sketch of a suspect deputies say is involved in a shooting.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says the June 22 incident took place while a man driving down Bamberg road near the town of Cope claims just the man shot at him and a passenger.

The man you see in this sketch is described as a white male with dark hair, possibly in his early 40’s.
If anyone has information that can help call Orangeburg Sheriff’s or Crimestoppers 1888-CRIME-SC.

 

