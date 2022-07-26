Police investigate shooting at Forest Acres officer

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Officials are investigating after reports of shots being fired at a vehicle of a forest acres police officer.

Richland County deputies say around 1:30 the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a “suspicious vehicle” in a neighborhood off Decker Boulevard.

As the officer followed the driver onto Dupont Drive, we’re told multiple shots were fired.

Two bullets hit the patrol car in the hood and roof.

The officer was not injured. Forest Acres and Richland County are investigating.