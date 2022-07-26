SC Governor announces $25 Million investment in Workforce Scholarships

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster today announced an additional $25 million investment into ‘Workforce Scholarships for the Future’.

It is a program which covers tuition and fees for students at the state’s 16 technical colleges.

According to the Governor, it is for any adult or recent high school graduate to pursue an industry credential or associate degree in high-demand career fields like manufacturing, health care, computer science, or logistics.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada is working on this developing story.