Judge denies preliminary injunction request to block six week ban on abortion

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– A South Carolina court has denied a preliminary injunction to block the state’s six week ban on abortion Tuesday.

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit last week claiming the heartbeat bill violates South Carolinians’ state constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection.

After hearing arguments on both sides of the issue, the judge denied the request for a preliminary injunction but has approved the case be sent to the state’s supreme court.

The Heartbeat Law went into effect shortly after the us supreme court overturned Roe V. Wade.

The law will remain in effect as the court decides if it will take up the case.

