Kershaw County holding Virtual Town Hall on Earthquakes

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) — Kershaw County officials are preparing for an upcoming town hall on the recent rash of earthquakes.

The virtual town hall is set for Wednesday July 27th from 6 to 7pm.

It will include panelists from The South Carolina Department of Emergency Management, The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, The South Carolina Department of Transportation, Duke Energy as well as Local and State officials.

It will stream on Kershaw County's Facebook page.