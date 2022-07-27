Lt. Governor Pamela Evette files for re-election

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette officially filed paperwork to again join governor Henry McMaster’s ticket for re-election.

Governor McMaster joined lieutenant governor Evette at the South Carolina election commission this afternoon to support her re-election decision for this coming November.

Evette says she’s proud to serve as the 93rd Lieutenant Governor of the Palmetto state since 2018, and is looking forward to 4 more years.

A total of 8 state executive officers are up for election in the Palmetto state on November 8th.