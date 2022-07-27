Mega Millions jackpot surpasses $1 billion mark

(ABC News) — For only the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, the jackpot has surpassed the massive $1 billion mark after the winning numbers were drawn on Tuesday night and no winner was declared.

The estimated jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, July 29, is now $1.025 billion.

The winning numbers on Tuesday were 7-29-60-63-66. The Mega Ball was 15 and the Megaplier was 3.

The jackpot reached an estimated $830 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, making it the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

“Friday night’s drawing will be the thirtieth in this jackpot run, which began April 19 after the jackpot was won in Tennessee on April 15,” Mega Millions said in a statement issued early Wednesday.

Even though Friday’s prize is now estimated to be valued at over $1 billion, it still falls short of the record jackpot, which was won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. The winner won $1.537 billion and it holds the world record for the largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

Only four Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year; in California, Minnesota, New York and Tennessee.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing had a cash value of $487.9 million, the company said in a press release. The next drawing on Friday has an estimated cash value of $602.5 million.