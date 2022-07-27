Orangeburg man accused in deadly shooting of teenage boy, injuring wife

A mug shot image of Andre Greene accused of murder

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has 46 year old Andre Shawn Greene, accused in the deadly shooting of a teenage boy as well as his wife.

According deputies, they were called to a home on Kemmerlin Road just before 6 pm Monday night after getting reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the home the Orangeburg investigators say they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Authorities say one of the two victims was a 14 year old male who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to an arrest warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, the second victim was Greene’s 40 year old wife who had been shot several times. Officials say his wife was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Greene faces various charges including Murder, Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell released a brief statement concerning the incident saying,

“There is absolutely no reason in this world for this to have happened,” …“We don’t have a solid motive as of yet, but nothing justifies this. Nothing.”

Authorities say if found guilty, Greene faces a minimum of 30 years in prison solely on the Murder charge. Greene is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

