Back to school vaccination requirements

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The State Department of Health and Environmental Control is reminding parents to be sure vaccines are on their child’s back to school list this year.

Children enrolled in school and child care are required to be current on certain vaccinations at the start of each school year.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says this helps protect the health of children and teachers who are in group settings every day.

New vaccination requirement this year include 2nd graders needing both doses of the hepatitis a vaccine…8th graders needing their chicken pox vaccinations…and 10th graders getting 3 doses of of the polio vaccine.

