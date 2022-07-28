Man accused of pointing gun at I-20 drivers, assaulting deputies

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — a 24-year-old man is facing charges after pointing a gun at drivers on the Interstate.

Richland County Deputies tell us multiple drivers on Interstate 20 called before 6P.M. Wednesday night about a driver pointing a gun at them.

Deputies say they found the car and attempted a traffic stop but tell us the driver did not stop until driving onto Two Notch Road.

Authorities say the driver of that car has been identified as John Cunningham, who officials say got out of his car before approaching deputies in an aggressive manner. RCSD says Cunningham ignored deputies’ commands. Officials say Cunningham was not going easily, and resisted arrest before they were finally able to get were able to get him under control.

Cunningham is now facing multiple charges, including Assaulting an Officer and Pointing and Presenting a firearm.