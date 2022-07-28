UPDATE: Chemical spill causes I-20 gridlock, detour for hours

More footage of the WeylChem hazardous material spill in the Elgin area that had traffic on I-20 backed up Wednesday afternoon pic.twitter.com/12xwpG4jbj — Alex Tejada ABC Columbia (@AlexTejadaNews) July 28, 2022

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) –Traffic is moving again along Interstate 20 after a hazmat situation left drivers in gridlock for more than 5 hours Wednesday evening. Sheriff Lee Boan with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC Columbia News deputies and fire crews were called to the Weylchem U.S. Inc., a chemical plant just off of Larry Jeffers Road around 5pm.

When they arrived at the plant, officials say they were alerted to a chemical leak coming from a tank containing a hazardous component that was located outside of the plant. Authorities say there was a heavy plume of smoke coming from the tank. Officials were forced to shut shut down an at least 10- mile stretch of interstate 20 from mile marker 82 to 92 at County Line and White Pond Road at Highway 12.

Crews waited to open the road until hazmat crews were able to come out and determine the air in the vicinity was clear and safe for people to be around.

Roads were reopened to traffic around 10pm Wednesday. No one was injured as a result of the leak. Still no word on exactly what led to the incident.