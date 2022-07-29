SC Sales Tax Holiday- what you need to know

The 2022 Tax Free Weekend takes place Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Get ready to save on back to school shopping.

The Sales Tax Weekend is August 5, 2022- August 7, 2022.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, items like school supplies, clothing and computers can be purchased tax free during South Carolina’s annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend.

For a list of tax free items, click here https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend