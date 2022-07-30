Gamecock football players trade helmets for books

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Some Gamecock football players traded in their helmets and pads for books Friday

Several members of the Gamecock Football team, along with cheerleaders and Cocky participated in the Richland Library’s 26th annual “Pigskin Poets” event!

The annual event at Drew Wellness Center is sponsored by the Richland County Public Library. The event is aimed at encouraging kids to read.

Players we spoke with this afternoon say they appreciate the chance to meet and greet the fans ahead of the new season.