S.C. Attorney General office arrests 3 accused of sexual exploitation of minors
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Three men have been arrested in unrelated cases the Internet Crimes Task Force says are connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. According to investigators with the A.G’s office, they received reports on their cyber tip line from the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children that led to the arrests of both 30 year old Drew Alexander, and 36 year old Hatwell Keenum.
Investigators say Alexander is accused of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material. While they alleged Keenum distributed files of child sexual abuse material. According to investigators, the third suspect, 30 year old Tyron Wise is accused of sending sexually explicit images to a person authorities say he believed was under the age of 18.