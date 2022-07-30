S.C. Attorney General office arrests 3 accused of sexual exploitation of minors

296753923 420848246748065 1879224383180598272 N (2) Image: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

296587875 420848300081393 6748022486293528962 N (1) Image: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

296640965 420848350081388 3588216756955626809 N (1) Image: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Three men have been arrested in unrelated cases the Internet Crimes Task Force says are connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. According to investigators with the A.G’s office, they received reports on their cyber tip line from the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children that led to the arrests of both 30 year old Drew Alexander, and 36 year old Hatwell Keenum.

Investigators say Alexander is accused of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material. While they alleged Keenum distributed files of child sexual abuse material. According to investigators, the third suspect, 30 year old Tyron Wise is accused of sending sexually explicit images to a person authorities say he believed was under the age of 18.

Alexander faces one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree, and six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the 3rd degree. Keenum faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Wise is charged with one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

Authorities tell us that all three cases will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.