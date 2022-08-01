Deputies: 16 year old dies following shooting
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department say a teen shot Sunday afternoon has died.
According to investigators, deputies were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive for a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m.
The Richland Co. Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Jaylin M.R. Wilson.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be provided when available.
Anyone with information about this incident may submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.