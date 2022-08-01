Law Enforcement agencies to celebrate National Night Out

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands will participate in National Night Out Tuesday evening.

The annual event is a chance for officers to get to know the communities they serve through games, food, and music.

Below is a list of some of the locations where events will take place.

Clarendon Co.

JC Britton Park

3057 Raccoon Rd.

Columbia

Burton Heights Standish Acres

Busby Street Community Center

1735 Busby Street

6-8:00 p.m.

College Place

Arden Elementary School

1300 Ashley Street

6-8:00 p.m.

Hyatt Park, Keenan Terrace, Windemere Springs

Hyatt Park

950 Jackson Avenue

6:-8:30- p.m.

Pinehurst

Pinehurst Park

2300 Pinehurst Road

6 -9:00 p.m.

Heritage Woods

Coatesdale Road & Southwell Court | 6-8:00 p.m.

Shandon

Sims Park

3500 Duncan Street

6-8:00 p.m.

Yorkshire

Corner of Fisher Avenue & Kimberly Drive

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Lexington Co.

Icehouse Amphitheater

107 W Main St

Orangeburg

Thursday Aug. 4th

Centennial Park

Richland Co.

Region 1

Region 1 HQ

6:30 – 8:00pm South Meadowfield

Galway Ln/ Rockwood Rd.

6:00 – 8:00pm New Castle

5819 Shakespeare (Community Center)

6:00pm Briarwood

E.L. Wright Middle School

6:00pm Meeting Place Church

201 Columbia Mall Blvd

5:00pm Denny Terrace/ N 21 Terrace/ Forest Heights

Denny Terrace community center

6:30pm North Columbia Alliance

6700 David St.

5:00 – 8:00pm Haskell Heights

1231 Blue Ridge Terrace

6:00pm – 9:00pm Pine Valley/ Kingswood

Columbia High School Auditorium

6:00pm Bonnie Forest

937 Pineywoods Rd.

5:00pm Woods Edge Apt.

109 Hillpine Rd.

5:30pm