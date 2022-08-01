Law Enforcement agencies to celebrate National Night Out
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands will participate in National Night Out Tuesday evening.
The annual event is a chance for officers to get to know the communities they serve through games, food, and music.
Below is a list of some of the locations where events will take place.
Clarendon Co.
JC Britton Park
3057 Raccoon Rd.
Columbia
Burton Heights Standish Acres
Busby Street Community Center
1735 Busby Street
6-8:00 p.m.
College Place
Arden Elementary School
1300 Ashley Street
6-8:00 p.m.
Hyatt Park, Keenan Terrace, Windemere Springs
Hyatt Park
950 Jackson Avenue
6:-8:30- p.m.
Pinehurst
Pinehurst Park
2300 Pinehurst Road
6 -9:00 p.m.
Heritage Woods
Coatesdale Road & Southwell Court | 6-8:00 p.m.
Shandon
Sims Park
3500 Duncan Street
6-8:00 p.m.
Yorkshire
Corner of Fisher Avenue & Kimberly Drive
6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Lexington Co.
Icehouse Amphitheater
107 W Main St
Orangeburg
Thursday Aug. 4th
Centennial Park
Richland Co.
Region 1
Region 1 HQ
6:30 – 8:00pm
South Meadowfield
Galway Ln/ Rockwood Rd.
6:00 – 8:00pm
New Castle
5819 Shakespeare (Community Center)
6:00pm
Briarwood
E.L. Wright Middle School
6:00pm
Meeting Place Church
201 Columbia Mall Blvd
5:00pm
Denny Terrace/ N 21 Terrace/ Forest Heights
Denny Terrace community center
6:30pm
North Columbia Alliance
6700 David St.
5:00 – 8:00pm
Haskell Heights
1231 Blue Ridge Terrace
6:00pm – 9:00pm
Pine Valley/ Kingswood
Columbia High School Auditorium
6:00pm
Bonnie Forest
937 Pineywoods Rd.
5:00pm
Woods Edge Apt.
109 Hillpine Rd.
5:30pm
Brookhaven
554-564 Westmoreland Rd.
4:00 – 8:00pm
Woodlands Forest Green
*postponed to
August 9th*
7pm – 9pm
Oakridge Hunt Club 08/01/22
113 Fox Run Drive (Pavilion) Drive Thru
6:00pm
Town of Eastover
Eastover Recreation Park (1301 Main St.)
6:00pm
Eastover SC Connnections
1822 St Matthews Church Road- Bunky”s airplane hanger
6:00pm
Whispering Pines
112 Southwind Rd. Hwy Christian Community Church
7:00pm
Gadsden Community
Region 1 HQ
6:00pm
Hopkins Community
Region 1 HQ
6:00pm