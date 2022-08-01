Law Enforcement agencies to celebrate National Night Out

Rob Dew,

20220801nno

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands will participate in National Night Out Tuesday evening.

The annual event is a chance for officers to get to know the communities they serve through games, food, and music.

Below is a list of some of the locations where events will take place.

Clarendon Co.

JC Britton Park

3057 Raccoon Rd.

Columbia

Burton Heights Standish Acres

Busby Street Community Center

1735 Busby Street

6-8:00 p.m.

College Place

Arden Elementary School

1300 Ashley Street

6-8:00 p.m.

Hyatt Park, Keenan Terrace, Windemere Springs

Hyatt Park

950 Jackson Avenue

6:-8:30- p.m.

Pinehurst

Pinehurst Park

2300 Pinehurst Road

6 -9:00 p.m.

Heritage Woods

Coatesdale Road & Southwell Court | 6-8:00 p.m.

Shandon

Sims Park

3500 Duncan Street

6-8:00 p.m.

Yorkshire

Corner of Fisher Avenue & Kimberly Drive

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Lexington Co.

Icehouse Amphitheater

107 W Main St

Orangeburg

Thursday Aug. 4th

Centennial Park

Richland Co.

Region 1
Region 1 HQ
6:30 – 8:00pm

South Meadowfield
Galway Ln/ Rockwood Rd.
6:00 – 8:00pm

New Castle
5819 Shakespeare (Community Center)
6:00pm

Briarwood
E.L. Wright Middle School
6:00pm

Meeting Place Church
201 Columbia Mall Blvd
5:00pm

Denny Terrace/ N 21 Terrace/ Forest Heights
Denny Terrace community center
6:30pm

North Columbia Alliance
6700 David St.
5:00 – 8:00pm

Haskell Heights
1231 Blue Ridge Terrace
6:00pm – 9:00pm

Pine Valley/ Kingswood
Columbia High School Auditorium
6:00pm

Bonnie Forest
937 Pineywoods Rd.
5:00pm

Woods Edge Apt.
109 Hillpine Rd.
5:30pm

Brookhaven
554-564 Westmoreland Rd.
4:00 – 8:00pm

Woodlands Forest Green
*postponed to
August 9th*
7pm – 9pm

Oakridge Hunt Club 08/01/22
113 Fox Run Drive (Pavilion) Drive Thru
6:00pm

Town of Eastover
Eastover Recreation Park (1301 Main St.)
6:00pm

Eastover SC Connnections
1822 St Matthews Church Road- Bunky”s airplane hanger
6:00pm

Whispering Pines
112 Southwind Rd. Hwy Christian Community Church
7:00pm

Gadsden Community
Region 1 HQ
6:00pm

Hopkins Community
Region 1 HQ
6:00pm

Categories: Clarendon, Lexington, Local News, News, Orangeburg, Richland, State

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts