Local Living: SC State Museum deals and Miracle League Baseball!

Brought to you by MUSC Health

Here’s a look at your local living brought to you by MUSC Health.

SC State Museum Admission

The South Carolina State Museum is offering an incentive for guests wanting to make some weekend plans.

General admission is only $1 for all guests on the first Sunday of each month.

So, this coming Sunday, August 7th guests can get into the museum for $1 per person.

That will get you access to enjoy 4 floors of art, cultural history, and all the science and technology you can handle.

Miracle League Registration

Registration for the City of Columbia’s “Miracle League Fall Baseball Season” is now open, but you only have a few days left to sign up.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department says the baseball program provides a safe and enjoyable team sport experience for young athletes with special needs.

games will be held at the Miracle League Field starting on Saturdays this fall. The season kicks off August 20, 2022.

There is no fee to participate , but the registration deadline is this Sunday, August 7th. To register you can click on the link provided HERE

Columbia Animal Services Adoptions

Columbia Animal Services needs your help to clear the shelters this month.

All month long, all adoptions are completely free!

The animal shelters says the annual event is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes, and help ease the capacity issues in local shelters.

If you’re interested in seeing the animals that are up for adoption, you can visit 127 humane lane in Columbia, Mondays through Saturdays.

To take a look at some of the pets that are available you can check out the link to their PetFinder.com or you can click here to see the Columbia Animal Services Facebook Page .

Cayce ‘Back to School Bash’

The Cayce Department of Public Safety is hosting a back to school bash for students in the community.

The free event will be this coming Saturday, August 6th from 2pm-5pm will be held at 400 M. Avenue.

There will be a bouncy house, snacks and treats and officers will be handing out free school supplies.

They’re also accepting donations of school supplies now at the Cayce Department of Public Safety located at 1800 12th Street.