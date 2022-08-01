The Flying Biscuit Cafe’ opens in Five Points

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Georgia-based breakfast and brunch-all-day restaurant has officially opened their doors for business in Five Points today.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe’, which is located along Harden Street is open in the former “F-Stop” location that moved to the Vista in August 2010.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe’ is a national franchise that originally opened outside of Augusta back in 1993.

The new owners tell us they’re excited to be apart of the new Five-Points community, and it’s rebirth and renaissance.